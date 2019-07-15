Knoxville man charged with aggravated robbery, attempted robbery

A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of attempted robbery, according to court records.

Virgus Massengill, of Knoxville, is accused of allegedly robbing a Pilot gas station at knife point and attempting to rob two more stores two days later.

Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery on Wednesday, July 10, at the Pilot gas station on the 2200 block of Cumberland Avenue. According to reports, a cashier at the store told police that Massengill showed a knife and demanded the money in the register as well as cigarettes. Massengill fled the scene after robbing the store.

Then he attempted to rob two more stores a few days later. He was arrested near the scene of one of the attempted robberies. Massengill matched the description of the person captured on video surveillance video during the armed robbery at Pilot and later confessed to the robbery.