Knoxville man charged with attempted first degree murder following burglary attempt, exchange of gunfire with intended victim

A man was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder after an attempted burglary ended with someone shot, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Tykemien Stewart, 20, was arrested for attempted first degree murder and attempted aggravated burglary.

The incident happened at 1:30 am on the 2700 block of Jersey Avenue.

According to court documents, Stewart and a juvenile attempted to break into the residence while the victim was asleep.

The victim exited the home to check out the disturbance.

As the victim was in the backyard, a car stopped in the street. Stewart and the juvenile got out of the car and demanded the victim get on the ground at gun point.

According to documents, the victim, Stewart and the juvenile exchanged gunfire. The victim then fled the scene out of fear.

Police found 9 mm casings in the victim’s backyard and 45 and 40 caliber casings in the street.

The juvenile was transported and dropped off at UT Medical Center due to his injuries.

His injuries appeared to be serious but non-life threatening.

Stewart was taken in to custody without issue.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.