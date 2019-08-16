Knoxville man charged with attempted murder after shooting two women with children in the backseat

A Knoxville man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after police say he shot two women in a car who were traveling with three young children.

Ransom Cates, 21, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony in relation to a June 22 shooting.

According to court documents, Cates allegedly shot two women while they were in a car on the 400 block of Dutch Valley Drive before fleeing the scene. They were both in the front seats of the vehicle with three children in the backseat, ages 7, 8, and 13.

Both women were transported to UT Medical Center for treatment. The two admitted to personally knowing Cates.

He was formally charged with Thursday, August 15. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Monday, August 26.