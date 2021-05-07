Knoxville man charged with attempted murder in road rage shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is facing two counts of attempted murder in connection to a road rage shooting in North Knoxville last month.

Clifton Hall, 33, was arrested on Thursday, May 6 in connection with a road rage incident that occurred on March 29, 2021.

According to the victim and witness, Hall started to follow them while traveling northbound on Alcoa Highway near John Sevier Highway and attempted to run them off the road. He continued to aggressively chase the victim and witness until they reached the area of Fourth Avenue and Gillespie Avenue, where several rounds were fired at the victim and witness.

The victim was struck in the right shoulder.

Hall reportedly continued to aggressively chase the victim and witness until they arrived in the 2700 block of Copeland Avenue, where the suspect fired several more rounds before leaving the scene.

Several rounds fired struck and damaged the victim’s vehicle and house.

He faces two counts of second-degree attempted murder. A bonded arraignment has been scheduled for June 16.