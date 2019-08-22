Knoxville man charged with attempted murder in shooting outside of senior center

A Knoxville man is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge after police say he shot at a woman outside of a senior center.

Police say Nicholas Boggs, 29, hid behind landscaping at a senior center on Northshore Drive as the victim walked out. He then pointed a gun at the victim and firing three shots which hit the entryway to the building as she ran back inside, according to the arrest report.

The victim said they had received a picture on Facebook of her vehicle and her place of employment from Boggs.

Boggs fled the scene prior to the arrival of police. He is facing first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

This is an ongoing investigation and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.