KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing charges including DUI with a minor in the car after two people were reportedly found passed out in a vehicle.

An arrest reports states officers received a report that two people were passed out in the front of a truck on the evening of Nov. 24. That’s when officers found Justin Near and his five-year-old son on Kingston Pike.

The report states officers observed Near being unsteady on his feet, slurred speech and droopy eyes. He consented with officers to provide a sample of his blood, and was taken into custody for the blood draw.

Near’s is charged with driving under the influence with a child under 18, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident. Investigators said his truck matched the description of a car used in several hit-and-run accidents.