Knoxville man charged with murder, arson after house fire

We’re learning new details about the man facing murder and arson charges after a house fire in West Knoxville.

Michael Capre is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated arson.

Police were called to a mobile home on Southfork Drive around 7:30 Sunday night for reports of a stabbing after a domestic dispute. When they arrived, officers say they found the home in flames.

Both the victim and the suspect were taken to UT Medical Center.

“The fire department doesn’t differentiate between you know a suspect or a person,” Knoxville Fire Department Captain DJ Corcoran said. “If it’s somebody in need, if they have a medical need or if they have a fire, we’re going to respond and we’re going to answer that.”

The victim, who has not been identified, died from her stab wounds. Court records say Capre admitted to stabbing the woman. We’re told she was a friend that was staying with them temporarily.

Christina Capre, Michael’s wife, says the home is a total loss.