Knoxville man charged with TennCare fraud

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft.

The Office of Inspector General and the Knoxville Police Department arrested 68-year-old Steven Vorhees. He is accused of falsely reporting his income in order to obtain both Medicare and TennCare benefits.

“The TennCare program is designed to provide benefits for individuals that need the services and medications provided through the proper and legal avenues,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “The OIG appreciates the efforts of the Knoxville Police Department in assisting in our continued collaboration to protect the Tennessee taxpayer money.”

If convicted, Vorhees could receive up to a maximum of 18 years in prison.

To date, 3,154 people have been charged with TennCare fraud. According to the Office of Inspector General, this has helped lead to a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare