Knoxville man charged with trying to murder 3 women after allegedly stealing car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is charged with three counts of attempted first degree murder after police say he stole a woman’s car and then tried to kill her and two of her friends.

Jalen Mitchell, 19, also faces charges of resisting arrest, theft and violation of probation.

Court records show victim Amya McKamey was going back to Oak Ridge from Knoxville on Monday with two friends when she noticed her car that had been stolen the night before was in the parking lot of a gas station at 8901 Oak Ridge Highway.

She also noticed a man, later identified as Mitchell, was in the vehicle. McKamey said when she and her friends confronted Mitchell, he fired three rounds, hitting one of the friends in the wrist.

As he was driving out of the parking lot, he hit McKamey’s vehicle in the passenger side door with the vehicle he was driving. He then left the area.

Officers located Mitchell on Wednesday at a home on Bear Creek Lane. Police knocked on the door and and told Mitchell to come out or else he would be bitten by a dog. The report says Mitchell refused to exit, so officers went in and cleared every room until they found a locked bathroom door.

Officers opened the door and sent in a K9 which found Mitchell in the bathroom and bit him in the hip. The report also says Mitchell refused to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.

Police say Mitchell had the keys to another car that had been reported stolen on June 8. The car was located a short distance away at Mountain View Apartments on Peters Road.

His next court appearance is on July 3.