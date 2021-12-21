KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In January, Nikko Terry received our Heroes award after he sold his Xbox to help those experiencing homelessness.

Now, he is at it again. This time, it’s a five-day event called “Christmas Shakeup.” Nikko shared with us back in January how his dream of giving back started a few years ago as a teen.

“I actually had an Xbox One and I sold it for I think $200, ” he told us. “I bought waters and hot dogs, but it wasn’t enough, so then my daddy and my mama, they gave me, they helped with the rest, and we just took it from there.”

This year, Nikko is collecting clothing, gift cards, gift bags, and cash so that he can help two specific families in need as well as our area homeless. To donate. visit his Facebook page, Terry’s Give Back Organization.