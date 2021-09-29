Knoxville man faces attempted murder charge after argument escalates to gunfire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been charged with attempted murder after investigators say an argument at a Whittle Springs home escalated to gunfire Tuesday evening.

Stanley Wilson, 50, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, felon in possession of a weapon and employing a firearm during a felony. Knoxville Police Violent Crime investigators say Wilson and the victim got into an argument around 9:20 p.m. at Wilson’s home on Avondale Avenue.

The victim told police that he went to leave the residence when Wilson began shooting at him and his vehicle. He was uninjured in the shooting but stated bullets did strike his vehicle, including the headrest where the victim was seated.

Police said Wilson chased the victim down the street and drove his truck into the rear of the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Wilson was apprehended without incident just before midnight. He has since been booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.