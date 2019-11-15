Knoxville man faces federal charges in 2018 fentanyl overdose deaths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is facing federal charges in connection with two overdose deaths that happened last year.

A grand jury indicted Kevin Catlett for allegedly distributing drugs that led to the deaths of two people in September and November 2018.

Catlett could get 20 years to life in prison.

According to the Knox County District Attorney’s Office, there have been 203 deaths related to suspected drug overdoses – just in this year.

Last year, the DA’s Office said drug-related overdoses claimed 292 lives in Knox County.

