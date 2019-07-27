Knoxville man faces slew of charges after allegedly assaulting, spitting on officers

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man is facing a slew of charges after walking off of a work detail and attacking two officers.

According to court documents, Jeremy Wells, of Knoxville, was arrested and charged with assault – bodily injury, assault – physical contact, escape, evading arrest and resisting arrest.

Detectives with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit were notified that Wells had walked away from his work detail on Thursday, July 25.

Wells was eventually located in the 2500 block of Kenilworth Lane where he attempted to elude capture and flee from officers. That’s when a physical altercation allegedly took place between two officers and Wells. Wells allegedly grabbed the testicles of one officer and spat blood on another. Wells later admitted to officers that he was positive for Hepatitis C virus and knowingly spit blood on the officer.

Wells was taken into custody and transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.