KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is facing charges including vehicular homicide after he hit and killed a motorcyclist in a head-on collision on Bruhin Road on Sunday.

Andres Tomas, 25, faces charges of vehicular homicide by intoxication, and for leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving without a license. Knoxville Police said evidence collected at the scene indicates Tomas was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Court documents show investigators found an open 12oz beer in the center console of his vehicle and an empty box of beers in the backseat.

Sharif R. Ahmaed died of his injuries at the scene, according to police records.

Officers were called to Bruhin Road around 6 p.m. Sunday for a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

According to the initial investigation, a Honda sedan was traveling north on Bruhin Road near Breda Road when police said it crossed over into the other lane and struck a motorcycle head-on.

The 29-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was thrown from the vehicle during the collision and pronounced dead at the scene.

Tomas was located a short time later on Pershing Street by Community Engagement Response Team officers.

Officers reported the suspect had a strong odor of alcohol and glassy eyes.