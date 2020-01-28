Knoxville man facing attempted murder charge after domestic dispute

Mitchell Gregory, 57, is facing 1st-degree attempted murder, vandalism, public intoxication and driving with a suspended license. Source: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is facing several charges including attempted murder after police responded to a stabbing on Friday.

57-year-old Mitchell Gregory was arrested Monday, January 27 and charged with first-degree attempted murder. He is also facing charges of vandalism, public intoxication and driving on a suspended license.

Just before 9 p.m. Friday, January 24, Knoxville police responded to the 5500 block of North Broadway Ave for a reported stabbing. Officers found a 31-year-old male victim suffering from multiple wounds to the neck, chest, arms and back. The suspect fled the scene.

The victim was transported to UT Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation determined that the attack appeared to be the result of a domestic dispute with Gregory identified as the assailant. Officers arrested Gregory at his home Monday evening around 6:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.