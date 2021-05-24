Knoxville man facing DUI charge in fatal Western Ave crash

Knoxville Police cruiser on the scene. Generic photos, WATE 6 On Your Side (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 22-year-old Knoxville man is facing several charges after a head-on collision left one person dead Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a crash on Western Avenue at Hinton Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Investigators determined a westbound vehicle collided head-on with the another vehicle which was traveling eastbound on Western Avenue.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ndayizeye Jamari, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to drive within the lanes and no proof of insurance. After being treated for minor injuries at an area hospital, Jamari was released and transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

The identity of the victim will be released following notification of next of kin. The crash remains under investigation.