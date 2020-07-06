Knoxville man facing gun, drug charges after leading police on pursuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is facing several charges including DUI after attempting to evade police who found him asleep at the wheel at an intersection early Sunday morning.

Kevin Dragg, 37

Source: Knoxville Police Department

Kevin Dragg, 37, was charged with DUI, unlawful possession of a weapon, evading arrest, reckless endangerment and manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substances after leading police on a vehicle pursuit early Sunday morning.

Knoxville police responded the intersection of Olive Street and Magnolia Avenue for a report of a drunk driver around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. Officers observed a driver asleep at the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado, failing to proceed through the intersection despite several light cycles.

After initiating a traffic stop and attempting to knock on the windows of the truck, the suspect woke up and accelerated through the light at a high rate of speed.

A KFD Fire Officer had to dodge the vehicle on Parkview Avenue, according to an incident report. The suspect continued to flee until he wrecked the vehicle on Dodson Avenue, exited the vehicle and threw a rifle over the fence in the 2300 block of Dodson Avenue. He continued to flee westbound on foot until he was eventually taken into custody without further incident.

Nearly $10,000, 225 grams of marijuana and a rifle were recovered in a search of Dragg’s person and the surround area.