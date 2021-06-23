Knoxville man found dead after police receive 9-1-1 call that disconnected

Knoxville Police respond to a shooting in the 600 block of Longview Rd on June 23. Photo: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police are investigating a fatal shooting after receiving a 9-1-1 call that had been disconnected.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Longview Road around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a 9-1-1 call that had been disconnected. A second call was received while officers were en route to the area regarding a possible gunshot victim at 603 Longview Road.

Officers located an open apartment door and found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances of the shooting. There are no suspects in custody at this time and updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.