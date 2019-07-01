Knoxville man found with human torso in car due in court

The driver behind a gruesome hit-and-run in Knox County is expected in court Monday morning.

29-year-old Dorrae Johnson was arrested last month after leading police on a chase, hitting a pedestrian in the process and ending up with the victim’s severed torso in his passenger floorboard.

The victim, Darryl Eugene Butler, was hit and killed while walking along Sutherland Avenue.

Johnson is charged with vehicular assault, evading arrest and driving with a revoked license.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.