Knoxville man has caravan parade to celebrate 90th birthday

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A special birthday celebration happened Saturday morning in Knoxville.

Both 93.1 WNOX and Ingles organizing a caravan parade to help Glen Stump celebrate his 90th birthday.

Glen has been living at an assisted living facility since March and hasn’t been able to see his children, 5 sons and a daughter, since the pandemic began. His daughter nominating him for this parade.

Glen’s children and grandchildren all attended the caravan parade.

“We are overwhelmed, we feel so priviledged because without this we would not be able to celebrate and make him feel so special and so loved,” said Debbie, Glen’s daughter-in-law.

This was the final stop on the 93.1 WNOX and Ingles caravan parade.