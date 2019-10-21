Knoxville man dies after being beaten with baseball bat, police investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man died Sunday from injuries sustained in a fight where he was beaten with a baseball bat.

Knoxville police were dispatched to the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue Sunday where they were informed a fight occurred in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue sometime on Friday afternoon.

Knoxville police learned a 52-year-old man who was struck and beaten with a baseball bat was taken away from the scene Friday to a friend’s residence following the fight.

The victim was transported to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center on Sunday morning after his condition deteriorated, according to a KPD release. He was declared deceased at approximately 3:37 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

A preliminary investigation determined that the assault was likely the result of a dispute involving money and/or drugs. There are no suspects currently in custody and the circumstances of the incident in question are under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.