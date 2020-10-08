Knoxville man killed in Alabama plane crash

WATERLOO, Ala. – Authorities say a Knoxville man is dead after a plane crashed near a wildlife management area in North Alabama.

69-year-old Jerel Zarestky was killed when the single engine plane he was flying crashed.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from police in Oakwood, Tennessee, saying the cell phone signal from a pilot headed back to East Tennessee had been located in west Lauderdale County.

Crews then searched near County Road 105 and County Road 3 in the Waterloo area, near the Lauderdale County Wildlife management area.

An ALEA helicopter say they found the plane around midnight Wednesday.

Zarestky from the Knoxville, Tennessee, area. Law enforcement said he was alone on his way home from Dallas in a 2-seat private plane.