Knoxville man pleads guilty to aggravated identity theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 31-year-old Knoxville man has pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft.

The U.S. Department of Justice said that as part of a plea agreement, Dios Tate admitted to using someone else’s social security number to obtain an ID card issued in a name other than his own from the Knox County Clerk.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for September 9.

He faces a mandatory term of two years in prison as well as a fine of up to $250,000 dollars and supervised release of one year.