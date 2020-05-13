Knoxville man searching for man in AT&T store robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police are working to identify the man accused in a robbery along Clinton Highway.
Investigators are calling this man a suspect in a theft that happened at the AT&T store on Clinton Highway earlier this week.
If you know who this person is, you are asked to call KPD’s crime hotline at 865-215-7212.
