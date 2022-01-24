KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In December 2020, a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of Billiards and Brews. Just over one year later, his killer has pled guilty to the crime.

30-year-old Brandon Lee of Knoxville was killed on December 27, 2020, Knoxville Police then began investigating the shooter. Violent crime investigators identified Landon Black, 25, as the primary suspect and began a nationwide search.

Just over a month after the shooting on Jan. 28, 2021, Black was apprehended in Los Angeles, by the U.S. Marshals Service and Pacific Northwest Regional Fugitive Task Force officers with special assistance from the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Jan. 24, 2022, Black was sentenced for the killing. According to the District Attorney’s office, he plead guilty to Second Degree Murder and received a sentence of 25 years to serve consecutive to his 5-year sentence for Aggravated Assault out of California.