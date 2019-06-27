Knoxville man wanted for attempted murder after double shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is wanted on two counts of attempted murder after a shooting last week on Dutch Valley Drive.

Police are looking for Ransom Cates, 21, on two counts of attempted second degree murder.

The Knoxville Police Office says two victims were sent to UT Medical Center on June 22 with gunshot wounds to their lower extremities after a shooting on Dutch Valley Drive.

Cates is a black male around 5’11” and weighing 210 pounds.

Anyone with information can call (865) 215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.