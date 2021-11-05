KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man was sentenced Friday to 77 years in prison for sexually abusing a child for more than a decade as punishment for bad grades.

District Attorney General Charme Allen says Aaron Michael King, 40, began abusing the victim when they were 5 years old. The child was forced to perform sexual acts in order to go out with friends as well as punishment. King also filmed some of the acts.

The abuse did not stop until the child disclosed the abuse to their mother.

“After a decade of suffering, this young victim had the courage to come forward and confront this abuser,” Allen said. “Because of that courage, our community is now safer.” Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was alerted and the officers were able to corroborate the abuse after an exam at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

King was convicted of five counts of rape of a child; five counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, incest; two counts of aggravated sexual battery; especially aggravated sexual exploitation; tampering with evidence; especially aggravated kidnapping; and aggravated kidnapping.