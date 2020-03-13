Knoxville marathon postponed amid coronavirus spread

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Marathon organizers have announced all races and supporting events have been postponed as public officials ramp up their response to the coronavirus.

Covenant Health and the Knoxville Track Club announced Friday all 2020 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon races and supporting events have been postponed. Races were scheduled to take place on March 28-29.

“We are saddened that we won’t be able to join 8,000-plus of our neighbors, colleagues, friends, family, fellow runners and visitors in our beautiful city in a couple of weeks for our favorite event of the year,” organizers said in a press release. “But, we must put the health and well-being of our community first, especially high-risk populations and our health care workers.

Organizers said they intend to reschedule the 2020 race but are unsure if and when that would be possible. All registered participants will be emailed details on plans as they develop, which may include instructions on how to defer registration to a rescheduled or future race event.

