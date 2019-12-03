Knoxville mayor-elect Kincannon to retain police chief, fire dept chief and law director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor-elect Indya Kincannon has announced her top public safety and law appointments.

Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas, Fire Chief Stan Sharp and Law Director Charles Swanson will all retain their positions under the new administration.

“Public safety is the most fundamental function of local government,” said Mayor-elect Kincannon. “These three highly-respected leaders have decades of experience between them and are dedicated to protecting and serving the needs of our community. Their continued service as part of my senior leadership team reflects my commitment to stability, transparency, and continued excellence within the Police, Fire, and Law Departments.”

FILE: Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas (WATE)

Eve Thomas has served the Knoxville Police Department since 1993 and was sworn in as police chief in June of 2018. Knoxville’s first female chief, Thomas has more than 25 years working directly in service to the community.

Knoxville Fire Chief Stan Sharp. Source: knoxvilletn.gov

Stan Sharp has served under three mayoral administrations since he was appointed as Chief of the Knoxville Fire Department in 2009 by Mayor Bill Haslam.

Charles Swanson was appointed to his position by Mayor Madeline Rogero in 2011 and previously served for more than 26 years as special counsel to the Knoxville City Council.

“Charles is a skilled lawyer who has provided prudent guidance and effective legal representation to Mayor Rogero’s administration,” said Mayor-elect Kincannon. “His perspective

and input will remain critical to my team as we navigate risks, challenges, and opportunities to make Knoxville an even better community for our residents and businesses.”

Chief Thomas, Chief Sharp, and Director Swanson will join Kincannon’s senior cabinet when she takes office on December 21.