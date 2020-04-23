Knoxville mayor preparing for remote State of the City Address

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The city of Knoxville and Mayor Indya Kincannon are planning to hold the annual state of the city address as scheduled on Friday.

The address will take place remotely due of the coronavirus. The city plans to upload the complete budget online, send out an extensive summary and post a state of the city address video.

Along with the budget, Mayor Kincannon will also outline a COVID-19 response package to address immediate needs in our community amid this pandemic.

All the information will be found here following the address.