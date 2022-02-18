All City employees would be paid a minimum of $15 per hour if the plan is approved

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon is proposing a plan to fight staffing shortages in the city’s core services that includes paying all City employees a minimum of $15 per hour with plans for further pay raises.

Kincannon said in a Friday press conference that her plan would help fully staff core services like police, fire department and brush collection.

“This compensation fix can’t come quickly enough,” said Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas. “We’re 42 officers short of full strength, and our officers are being stretched thin. We know that we are losing officers to other cities or career opportunities that pay better, far too often. Our officers deserve better and so do the people of Knoxville.”

According to a release from the city, preliminary findings of a comprehensive compensation study showed City salaries are 10% behind market rates.

The plan, which would take effect July 1 if approved by Knoxville City Council, would do the following:

A 6% across-the-board salary increase for all employees to balance inflation

Adjustments to salary ranges across departments to better match market comparisons

Implementation of a Step Pay Plan for Knoxville Police and Fire Departments, allowing uniformed employees to advance each year

A one-time “gap” compensation adjustment payment for current employees working through the end of the current fiscal year

“During the pandemic, we saw the cracks of a staffing shortage emerge,” Kincannon said. “Now, amidst an increasingly competitive labor market, we’ve reached a breaking point. We have nearly 150 vacancies at the City, and that’s translating into longer response times and fewer hands to do the critical work of protecting public health and safety.”

“I’m thrilled to lead Knoxville in joining the “$15 an hour club,” said Mayor Kincannon. “That has been a priority of mine since taking office, and this plan ensures all employees can earn a competitive wage.”

“Every time a firefighter leaves the department it costs us as much as $40,000 to retrain another,” Knoxville Fire Chief Stan Sharp said. “Our firefighters are committed to protecting our City, and this compensation plan shows that we are committed to them.”

An outline of the plan and the full findings of the compensation study will be presented by Kincannon at a City Council Workshop on March 3.