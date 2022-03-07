KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The mayor of Knoxville reminded others about the lives lost during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic via social media Monday morning, joining mayors across the nation commemorating the first Monday of March as COVID Memorial Day.

“Today, I join mayors across the United States in proclaiming the first Monday in March as COVID Memorial Day,” Mayor Indya Kincannon tweeted, along with a photo of the COVID Memorial Mural at World’s Fair Park.

“I wanted to join with other mayors to remember those loved ones and to hold their families and all the people who are effected by COVID and this loss of life in our hearts,” said Mayor Kincannon during an interview with WATE 6 On Your Side.

Kincannon said COVID Memorial Day could help make sure the community never forgets the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we celebrate the fact that the pandemic is subsiding and that we are in a better place now than we were a year ago, it’s still so important to remember those we lost and those who’ve struggled along the way,” she said.

It was a sentiment the Knox County Health Department’s Director of Communicable and Environmental Disease Roberta Sturm agreed with.

“We’re nearing 1,300 individuals, 1,300 families that have been effected by this,” Sturm said of the number of lives lost in Knox County to COVID. “It’s sad that we have to have a memorial day to reflect on what our community has been through.”

Sturm also spoke about how many of the frontline healthcare workers are still struggling with what they are experiencing in local hospitals each day.

“Our hearts go out to those that have lost loved ones and we are constantly thinking about our first responders and our frontline workers in hospitals and emergency services, this pandemic hasn’t gone away for them and they’re still very much on those frontlines,” she said.

Sturm said looking back to the start of the pandemic, no one could have fully expected what would be ahead.

“We were constantly faced with changing information and we just had to react and respond as that new research became available,” said Sturm. She also said the variants and length of the pandemic are factors no one could have predicted. “I can’t really say that anyone really expected the longevity of the pandemic, for it to go on as long as it has.”

She also spoke about why she feels the community is not out of the woods quite yet.

“It’s decreased to the point where the confirmed cases that we’re seeing are very low and it’s incredibly encouraging,” she said. “Then again, we don’t know what’s around the corner several months from now.”

Sturm added that she does not feel the world has entered the ‘endemic’ phase of the pandemic and that there is still a long journey ahead.

“I honestly don’t feel like we’re there yet, I think we’re still very much in pandemic response,” Sturm said. She said that was based on how endemic diseases usually impact one geographic location. “Two years in a new, developing virus isn’t honestly that long.”

Sturm said the long-term goal is for the coronavirus to become a seasonal disease with predictability, similar to the flu. She said currently predictability is tough because there are still too many unknowns with the virus.

As the world continues to navigate these constantly changing times, these two local leaders agreed it’s about remembering the lives lost while doing what we can to protect the future.

“Remember those we’ve lost, never forget the struggle, and get vaccinated if you haven’t already,” said Kincannon.