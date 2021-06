KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and her mom threw the “first pitch” at the fundraiser to fight Alzheimer’s in Knoxville on Saturday morning.

Kincannon’s mother is a resident of South High Senior Living where the baseball-themed fundraiser was held. Various activities were available for the residents and attendees to enjoy.

Tickets for the event were $10 and all proceeds went to 4mom.org.