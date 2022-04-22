KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mayor Indya Kincannon is giving her annual State of the City address and budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year at noon on Friday. The mayor is expected to announce the proposed annual operating budget amid a time Knoxvillians are seeing local rising home costs, building permits, population growth, calls for emergency services, gas prices, inflation as well as a rise in the need for strategic maintenance of an aging infrastructure.

While these issues are not just local and are reflective of what’s been happening across the nation, the city has conducted a series of budget hearings and a budget retreat earlier in the year to address said issues in order to create opportunities and facilitate recovery and progress, according to city documents. All of that is culminating to the mayor’s address Friday afternoon at the site of the future Public Safety Complex.

The Knoxville Public Safety Complex, which is scheduled to open later this year, is the future home of the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Fire Department, City Court, Pension system office and E-911 backup operations. The site is also where the historic St. Mary’s Hospital once stood.

The Public Safety Complex is becoming sort of a symbol of a safer, progressive future within the footprint of a historic place of healing, yet city-led workshops focusing on developing the proposed operating budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year show there are many other facets to creating a better future in Knoxville.

These facets include public safety, infrastructure, workforce development, housing, compensation among city workers and employees, community character in parks and neighborhoods, climate resilience, mental health, addressing violent crime through community safety, quality services and more.

What’s next

Following the mayor’s budget proposal on Friday, the city council will next hold its first reading of the proposed budget and tax ordinances at its May 3 meeting. Then, there will be a Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission hearing on May 12; then a series of legislative budget and public hearings May 12-13. After the hearings, the city council will hold its second reading of the proposed budget and tax ordinances on May 17; then the first reading of the Capital Improvement Plan or CIP on May 31. The second reading of the CIP will be June 14 and the deadline to approve the budget and tax ordinances is June 15.

The new fiscal year begins July 1.