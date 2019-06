Candidates running for the position of Knoxville’s next mayor gathered together Tuesday night for a forum.

All six candidates plan on attended the event: Michael Andrews, Fletcher Burkhardt, Indya Kincannon, Eddie Mannis, Calvin Taylor Skinner and Marshall Stair.

The forum is for informing voters heading to the polls. The League of Women Voters is presenting the forum Tuesday, which was moderated by WATE reporter Blake Stevens.

To view the forum in its entirety, click here.