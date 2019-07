The Old City Association is inviting everyone to attend a meet and greet with the Knoxville Mayoral Candidates Wednesday night.

The event will take place Wednesday night at the Mill and Mine off of West Depot Avenue.

It will begin around 5:30 p.m. with introductions, candidate overviews and then a question and answer session.

There will be complimentary food and discounted beverages to attendees.

Click here to learn more about the candidates.