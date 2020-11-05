Knoxville medical professionals seeing trends among COVID-19 cases

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It has been four days since Halloween. Many wondered if festivities would lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Twenty-four new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday in Tennessee for a total of 3,478, a 0.69% increase from Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health.

Meanwhile, the Knox County Health Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday after reporting multiple deaths at the beginning of November. The Health Department also reported 118 new COVID-19 cases, a 0.88% increase in the total case count.

Health officials encouraged people to remember the pandemic and safety protocols during the holiday weekend. Many parents avoided taking kids trick-or-treating all together.

After Halloween came a new concern with election watch parties.

“It’s always a concern when there are people grouped in large congregate settings and maybe they don’t wear masks or maybe they do, so it’s always a concern. … We have not seen an uptick in cases since then, but it does take a certain gestation period, so maybe the symptoms will show up later,” David Hawk, with UrgentTeam in Knoxville, said.

Health officials said test results are more accurate five to seven days after a person is infected. That would mean starting Thursday if you attended a Halloween party. It would be Sunday for an election watch party.

“Don’t wait until it’s too late. If you think you are having shortness of breath. If you are having chest pains at all. If you are wheezing. If you have that flu type feeling you need to go get tested and by all means quarantine yourself immediately. That is the responsible thing to do,” Hawk said.

Quarantine means you cannot leave the house. You shouldn’t go grocery shopping, run errands, or go to work. If you live in a home with other people and are able to stay away from them in your own room, that’s advised.

Hawk said this is how you save other people from getting sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlines quarantine times, but the general rule is a 14-day quarantine from the time you were infected.

Local doctors and nurses began to notice COVID-19 trends across the area, however. They said patients are desperate to know right away if the symptoms they’re having are allergies, a cold, the flu, or the virus. Of course, it can take days to get test results back.

Still, Hawk said there is one symptom they are seeing at UrgentTeam in almost every patient who tests positive for coronavirus. Hawk is the one performing the tests and calls this symptom a dead giveaway.

It’s the loss of taste or smell.

He also said the staff is seeing more and more asymptomatic patients.

“I’ve been doing this since the beginning of COVID and testing since the beginning and I have found we’re moving more into asymptomatic causative over the symptomatic. We really have a lot of people who are coming in without fever and without major symptoms who are testing positive from exposure,” Hawk said.

That has health officials very concerned because asymptomatic people can still spread the virus.