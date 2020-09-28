Knoxville mom charged with murder, false reporting in daughter’s death to appear in court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville mother charged with murder and false reporting in the death of her five-year-old daughter will appear in court Monday morning.

Robin Howington, 37, was arrested and charged with evidence tampering after her daughter was shot and killed in their Fountain City home in September 2019. A grand jury returned an indictment for felony murder and several other charges against Howington in the death of her daughter in July.

KPD responded to a reported shooting on the 500 block of Balsam Drive just before 9 p.m. Saturday. After being transported to the UT Medical Center, the victim, a 5-year-old girl, succumbed to her injuries.

Once at the hospital, Howington did not want to give officers her cell phone and attempted to destroy the phone placing it under running water because she feared it would have evidence of drug sales on it.

Howington admitted to hiding the firearm that was used in the shooting and wiping the gun down prior to hiding it in the bushes. She also admitted to altering the crime scene back to its normal state, according to investigators.

Court documents show Howington changed her story several times when speaking with investigators.

Howington will appear in a Knox County courtroom Monday for a status hearing. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.