Knoxville mom to face felony murder, child neglect charges in death of 5-year-old daughter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A grand jury has returned an indictment for felony murder and several other charges against a Knoxville woman in the death of her five-year-old daughter in September 2019.

Robin Howington, 37, was charged with felony murder, attempted tampering with evidence, aggravated child neglect and false reporting in a grand jury indictment this week. She was arrested in September after her 5-year-old daughter, Destiny Oliver, was shot and killed in their Fountain City home.

Howington last appeared in court in December when she waived her right to a preliminary hearing.

Court documents show Howington changed her story several times when she spoke to investigators about what happened. Arrest warrants also show Howington wiped and stashed the gun and moved other items at the crime scene the night of the shooting.

Once at the hospital, Howington did not want to give officers her cellphone and attempted to destroy the phone placing it under running water because she feared it would have evidence of drug sales on it.

An interview with a witness revealed Howington did try to give her phone to her and even offering her money to take it because she didn’t want police to have it due to her drug sales.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.