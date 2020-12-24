UPDATE: 28K in Knox, Sevier counties without power, law enforcement agencies activate emergency weather plans as snow continues

UPDATE (7:10 p.m. Dec. 24) — Knoxville Police are currently under Level 2 of their severe weather emergency plan. The department says response to calls may be altered or delayed.

“Interstates are passable but not advised,” a statement from KPD reads. “Please avoid the roads if at all possible.”

UPDATE (7 p.m. Dec. 24) — Thousands of people are without power in Knox and Sevier counties.

More than 13,000 Sevier County Electric System users are without power. The SCES power outage map reports that 13,595 customers are without power as of 7 p.m.

The Knoxville Utilities Board outage map has more than 15,000 without power.

Nearly 4,000 are without power according to Alcoa Electric’s power outage map.

EARLIER:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement across East Tennessee are activating their weather emergency plans as snow, rain and cold continue through the area.

The Morristown Police Department activated its inclement weather plan. Officers will respond to emergency calls for service and traffic crashes involving injury.

Motorists involved in crashes in which no one is injured are asked to exchange information at the scene and come to the Police Department after the weather clears for a report.

Knoxville Police also activated their plan.

“Most roads are impassable and there are crashes blocking several main routes,” a statement from KPD’s Facebook page states. “We are asking drivers to please stay off the roadways, if possible.”

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is also following its severe weather plan.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office warns that there are multiple reports of cars off the road in the county.

Mark Nagi, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman, said the state road crews are starting to treat main roads in the Newport, Knoxville, Harriman and LaFollette.

“Crews will continue to treat and plow until all roadways are clear,” Nagi said. “It is anticipated that all will be working throughout the night as temperatures continue to drop.”

Sevierville Police are asking residents to use caution while driving, especially near bridges and overpasses. The department is shutting down Ridge Road due to road conditions.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park closed Little River Road from the Sugarlands Visitor Center to the Townsend Wye at 4 p.m. today. Just after 5:30 p.m. the Gatlinburg Bypass was closed for ice and snow.