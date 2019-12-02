Knoxville mother charged with evidence tampering in daughter’s death to appear in court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville mother accused of tampering with evidence related to the death of her daughter is expected on Monday morning for a preliminary hearing.

36-year-old Robin Howington is set to appear in Knox County felony sessions court Monday. She was arrested in September after her 5-year-old daughter, Destiny Oliver, was shot and killed in their Fountain City home.

Court documents show Howington changed her story several times when she spoke to investigators about what happened.

Arrest warrants also show Howington wiped and stashed the gun and moved other items at the crime scene the night of the shooting.

We’ll keep you updated on her case throughout the day.