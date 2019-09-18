Knoxville mother charged with evidence tampering in death of five-year-old daughter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The mother of a five-year-old who was shot and killed in Knoxville on Saturday has been charged with tampering with evidence.

Knoxville police said Wednesday they’ve charged Robin Howington, 36, with two counts of tampering with evidence in a shooting that claimed the life of her five-year-old daughter.

KPD responded to a reported shooting on the 500 block of Balsam Drive just before 9 p.m. Saturday. After being transported to the UT Medical Center, the victim, a 5-year-old girl, succumbed to her injuries.

Once at the hospital, Howington did not want to give officers her cell phone and attempted to destroy the phone placing it under running water because she feared it would have evidence of drug sales on it.

Howington admitted to hiding the firearm that was used in the shooting and wiping the gun down prior to hiding it in the bushes. She also admitted to altering the crime scene back to its normal state.

KPD says it is investigating the shooting as an active homicide. No further details have been provided.