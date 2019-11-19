Knoxville mother charged with murder in 2017 death of infant son in court Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A young mother charged in the death of her 3-month-old son is expected to appear in a Knox County felony sessions court Tuesday morning.

21-year-old Tierra Williamson was arrested back in November of 2017 charged with first-degree murder, assault and vandalism.

Williamson threatened to drop her 3-month-old baby from the third-floor balcony of her apartment on Lula Powell Drive.

When police arrived at the scene they found the child injured inside the apartment. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died from blunt force trauma to his head.

We’ll have a crew in the courtroom later this morning. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.