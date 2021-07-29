Knoxville mother of infant who died in hot car to appear in court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of the infant who died in a hot car parked at a Food City parking lot in August 2019 is scheduled to appear in a Knox County courtroom Thursday. She was previously indicted by a grand jury in October 2019 for first-degree murder, felony murder and aggravated child neglect.

Chantae Monique Armstrong, who is currently not in custody, is scheduled to appear in Division 3 of Knox County Criminal Court. The hearing type listed on the court’s website states it’s a motion to suppress; meaning a request is made by the defendant in a criminal case asking the judge to exclude certain evidence from trial.

Armstrong, also known as Chantae Cabrera, was awaiting trial last year as her case made its way through the legal process and a judge said late last year he would allow jurors to see some photos of the 6-month-old boy.

The infant boy had been left in Armstrong’s car while she went to work on Aug. 9, 2019. When police found the child in the car, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Knox County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death as hyperthermia, or abnormally high body temperature. The outside temperature was 93 degrees when the child died. Investigators recorded a temperature of 100 degrees in the car after the car doors had been opened for awhile, according to the medical examiner’s report.

Investigators said Armstrong told them she thought she had dropped off the baby at day care after dropping off her oldest daughter on her way to work.