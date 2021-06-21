Knoxville motorcyclist dies after being struck by carjacking suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville motorcyclist who was hospitalized after being struck by a carjacking suspect earlier this month has died.

Berlon Williams, 44, of Knoxville died at UT Medical Center after he was struck by a vehicle on Chapman Highway on June 5, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police say the vehicle that struck Williams was being driven by 39-year-old Jimmy Beaver, who is accused of taking the vehicle at knifepoint at 11th Street and Cumberland Avenue before fleeing the scene.

Officers say the 19-year-old victim told them he was at a traffic light when the suspect approached his vehicle with a knife and forced him from his vehicle.

Beaver was arrested at the scene of the crash and subsequently charged with carjacking, vehicular assault and aggravated robbery. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.