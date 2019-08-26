KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man wanted by Knoxville police on murder and weapon charges was apprehended by U.S. Marshals and assisting agencies at a local gas station on Chapman Highway.

Denzel Flemmings, was wanted on charges of attempted first degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, police say.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office saying Monday that the U.S. Marshals’ led Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force that were instrumental in Flemmings’ arrest include the U.S. Marshals Service and the Knox County Sheriffs Office.

He was located and apprehended at the Weigels in the 3900 block of Chapman Highway on Monday.

Flemmings was taken into custody without incident.

WATE 6 On Your is working to learn more and will update when additional details are made available.