Knoxville Museum of Art reopens with safety precautions in place

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Museum of Art reopened Wednesday, July 1, with limited hours and safety precautions in place.

“We’re really happy to welcome the public back today,” KMA Executive Director David Butler said. “This is what we do, and we have not done it in almost three months. So, it’s a really big day for us.”

The KMA has been closed since March 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KMA will only be open from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It will remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays and for the Fourth of July holiday. The museum will limit visitors to 25 people per hour and while admission is always free, reservations will be required.

“We want people to enjoy the experience of coming to the museum, but we also want everyone to feel protected as well,” said Butler.

“We’ve taken lots of steps to make sure that everybody who comes is protected and feel safe. We’re limiting numbers if you want to come. It doesn’t cost anything, but you do need to make a reservation. Just go to our website and click on the link there.“

