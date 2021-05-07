Knoxville music venue seeks new home after announcing closure

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s the end of an era, at least for now for The Concourse.

The downtown Knoxville business announced it will close during the first week of June. They say the closure is due to their lease not being renewed.

A post from the venue said they have been on the hunt for a new location and are hoping to make an announcement soon. If all goes well, they hope to announce shows as early as July.

The Concourse will be holding a few events this month to allow local music fans to say goodbye.

