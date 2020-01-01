Knoxville NAACP branch celebrating emancipation enactment Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Wednesday, the Knoxville Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will hold its seventh celebration of the enactment of the Emancipation Proclamation.

The Knoxville branch will hold the 2020 celebration at Mt. Zion Baptist Church at 2174 Brooks Road beginning at 11 a.m. Knox County Project Grad Executive Director Ronni Chandler will speak at the celebration. Several local soloists will render the music for the event.

Signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1862, the Emancipation Proclamation would go into effect on January 1, 1863.