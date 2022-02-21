KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville branch of the NAACP has released a letter sent to the Knox County Schools education board chair outlining their preferred candidate to become the next superintendent.

Dr. Linda Cash and Dr. Jon Rysewyk are the two remaining candidates to become the next Knox County Schools Superintendent after Kirk Shrum withdrew from consideration.

In a letter from NAACP Knoxville Branch President Rev. Sam Brown to School Board Chair Kristi Kristy, Brown outlined why Dr. Cash more closely meets their criteria for the job.

Brown cited Cash’s 18 years of experience as a teacher compared to Rysewyk’s four as well as her leadership as the chair of the state textbook commission among several reasons for selecting her as the preferred candidate.

The letter also states that the fast-moving selection process has made a full evaluation difficult.

“Because of the extremely rapid pace of the hiring process, it has not been possible to learn of specific actions that Dr. Cash has taken to improve school culture or eliminate disparities experienced by racial minorities and special needs students,” Brown said.

Read the full letter here:

The new superintendent will replace the outgoing Bob Thomas, who served in the role since 2017.

Cash has been director of schools in Bradley County, Tennessee for seven years. Her career started with 18 years in the classroom, then she spent 10 serving as assistant principal and principal. She then took the role of Assistant Dean of Graduate Education at Union University for a while before going back to public education. She served as Assistant Superintendent of Robertson County Schools before her current position.

Rysewyk has been Knox County’s Assistant Superintendent since 2017. His career includes five years in the classroom. Then he served as assistant principal and principal of Fulton High School. Rysewyk went to the district to serve as supervisor of secondary education. He then was the executive director of innovation and school improvement. He also briefly served as director of Emerald Academy before moving into his current role.

The board of education currently plans to vote on the next superintendent on Feb. 22 and the official announcement will be made on March 14. To submit questions or find out more about the search, visit knoxschools.org/supersearch.